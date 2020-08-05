Image copyright Google Image caption The bulk of the increase was down to reports from Bishopton Pupil Referral Unit in the second half of 2019

There has been a sharp rise in attacks on school staff in Stockton.

Bishopton pupil referral unit (PRU), in Billingham, accounted for many of the 236 physical assaults reported in 2019/20, a council meeting was told.

This was up 72 cases from the previous data of 164, with one health and safety officer calling it "a tough year".

A committee heard a spike in assaults was not uncommon when new children were referred to the unit and interventions could reduce the number "very quickly".

'Pecking orders'

Council officer Derek Macdonald told the audit and governance committee the bulk of the increase came in the second half of 2019, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"This is perhaps indicative of wider issues affecting education," the health and safety adviser said.

"At that time, a significant amount of resources were dedicated to the PRU from a broad range of services.

"It was not just to support the staff but, more importantly, to support individual children and families affected."

Bishopton supports students excluded or at risk of being excluded from mainstream schools.

There were more than 600 "fixed term exclusions" due to "verbal assaults" across Stockton in 2018/19.

Committee chairman Councillor Barry Woodhouse, a former teacher, said he was the victim of many assaults when he worked in a PRU.

"It becomes difficult for the staff when there is a large influx of new pupils because you get the pecking orders, the hierarchies and people from the same school who brought grievances in with them," he said.

"I applaud the work they do having worked in one. I know the difficulties they face."

