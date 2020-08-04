Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Officers found the plants growing inside 12 rooms over four floors of a building

A man has admitted to growing cannabis after a raid uncovered drugs with an estimated street value of almost £1m.

Officers found 1,200 plants growing in 12 rooms over four floors at a property on High Street, Stockton, on 6 July.

Dan Van Nguyen, 47, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty via videolink to producing a class B drug and will be sentenced on 27 August.

Duc Tran, 19, also appeared at Teesside Crown Court charged with the same offence. No plea was entered.

He is due to reappear at court on the same day.

Both men were remanded in custody.

At the time of the arrests Cleveland Police said the drugs were thought to have an estimated street value of £960,000.