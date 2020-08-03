Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ann Heron had been sunbathing at home in the hours before her death

A violent criminal on the run from prison may have been responsible for a murder that has remained unsolved for 30 years, an investigator claims.

Ann Heron had her throat cut at her home near Darlington on 3 August 1990.

Her husband, Peter, was charged with murder in 2005 but the case against him was subsequently dropped and he said he had been "through hell".

Investigator Jen Jarvie has identified Michael Benson, who died in 2011, as a "viable suspect".

Mrs Heron, 44, had been sunbathing in her garden during the afternoon with the last sighting of her being at 15:30 BST.

Her body was found in her living room by her husband at about 18:00. Police said there were no signs of a struggle.

Mr Heron, now 85, said he had "high hopes" the perpetrator may have finally been identified.

'Propensity for violence'

"It's unbelievable we're still here after 30 years fighting for Ann. We've been through hell over this.

"When I was arrested I couldn't believe it. There was no sign in those 15 years police were uncomfortable with my situation."

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Michael Benson should be "ruled in or out of the investigation by police", says Jen Jarvie

Ms Jarvie, who has been looking into the case on Mr Heron's behalf, said a number of factors point towards Benson's involvement.

"He was an escaped prisoner with a propensity for violence including assault with a shotgun, robbery with a carving knife, and burglary.

"His whereabouts were unknown to police at the time as he'd escaped [from jail], and he had ties to the local area."

The case featured on the BBC programme Crimewatch in October 1990 with viewers being told a blue car had been seen outside the house at about 16:45.

Ms Jarvie said Benson owned a blue car.

Durham Police said while there was no active investigation into Mrs Heron's death, the case would "never be closed" and any new information which comes to light would be "fully considered".

