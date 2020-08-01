Image caption Face masks must have instructions for correct usage

Face masks which did not comply with regulations have been confiscated from two shops in Middlesbrough.

Legislation requires face coverings sold to stop transmission of coronavirus must be safe and have instructions for use in English.

Middlesbrough Council said trading standards officers had visited one of the shops after a complaint.

A spokesman said "the way that a face covering is fitted and used can impact on whether it is effective or not".

"If they are to be effective, it is essential face coverings used by members of the public comply with the regulations and come with the correct information on their usage," he said.

Face coverings have been compulsory in shops since 24 July.

A recommendation to wear them in museums, galleries, cinemas and places of worship will become law on 8 August.

Masks must comply with the 2005 General Product Safety Regulations legislation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

They must come with details of any precautions that need to be taken, warnings in relation to particular groups at risk from using them and details of the manufacturer.

