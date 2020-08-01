Image copyright Family handout Image caption Michael Waistell died at the scene of the crash

A man has been charged with causing the death of a cyclist by dangerous driving.

Michael Waistell, 58, died on Mowbray Road, Hartlepool, after the crash, which happened at about 06:45 BST on Friday.

A 35-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.

Cleveland Police has appealed for information about a white Transit van with blue logo seen in the area.

The force wants to hear from anyone who saw it between the Easington Road and Owton Manor areas between 06:30 and 19:00 BST on Friday.