A council has revealed plans to expand an industrial estate on Teesside.

Redcar and Cleveland Council said it wanted to build eight new industrial units, on a former allotment on the Skippers Lane Industrial Estate, in South Bank.

Approval is being sought from the council's cabinet for the £2.8m proposed development, which will also involve building a new roundabout.

Currently there are 120 businesses on the site employing hundreds of workers.

A meeting of the council's growth, enterprise and environment scrutiny committee heard that there was high demand for units on the site.

The industrial estate was also described as being in an excellent position in terms of connections to nearby routes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Sue Jeffrey, who represents the South Bank ward for Labour, said: "This is a very popular industrial estate and most crucially of all it provides local employment close to where people live."

