Cyclist dies in Hartlepool hit-and-run van crash
- 31 July 2020
A cyclist has died in a crash with a van in a suspected hit-and-run.
The 58-year-old man was cycling on Mowbray Road, Hartlepool, at about 06:45 BST when the collision happened. He died at the scene.
Police are trying to trace a white Transit van with a blue logo which failed to stop at the scene.
Cleveland Police has appealed to anyone who saw the vehicle in the Catcote Road, Fens or Owton Manor areas between 06:00 and 07:30 BST to contact them.