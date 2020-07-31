Image copyright Google

A cyclist has died in a crash with a van in a suspected hit-and-run.

The 58-year-old man was cycling on Mowbray Road, Hartlepool, at about 06:45 BST when the collision happened. He died at the scene.

Police are trying to trace a white Transit van with a blue logo which failed to stop at the scene.

Cleveland Police has appealed to anyone who saw the vehicle in the Catcote Road, Fens or Owton Manor areas between 06:00 and 07:30 BST to contact them.