Middlesbrough assault victim dies in hospital
- 28 July 2020
A man has died in hospital following an assault in Middlesbrough.
The 39-year-old was found with serious head injuries on Albert Road near the junction with Corporation Road early on Saturday, and died on Monday.
A 19-year-old local man has already appeared before magistrates charged with assault.
Cleveland Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area between midnight and 01:00 BST to get in touch.