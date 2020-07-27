Image copyright Family handout Image caption Graham Pattison died in a crash involving his bike and two cars

A cyclist killed in a crash involving two cars was a "dearly loved husband, father and son", his family have said.

Graham Pattison, 49, from Hartlepool, died on the A689 eastbound between Wynyard and Sedgefield on Friday.

A white Ford Fiesta and black Audi TT were involved in the crash, Cleveland Police said.

A 22-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

In a statement, Mr Pattison's family said: "Graham was a dearly loved husband, father and son.

"We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage which may assist them to get in touch.

Officers also want to speak to anyone who saw the two cars on the A1 before the crash at 16:10 BST.

