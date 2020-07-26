Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the eastbound A689 between Sedgefield and Wynyard

Two people have been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash.

Cleveland Police said a white Ford Fiesta, black Audi TT and a bicycle were involved in a collision on the A689 between Sedgefield and Wynyard at about 16:10 BST on Friday.

The cyclist, a 49-year-old man, died later at James Cook University Hospital.

A woman, 22, and man, 46, have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

The force has not specified which offences the pair have been arrested on suspicion of but said both were assisting with inquiries.

Officers are appealing for information including dashcam footage of the crash, which happened on the eastbound carriageway.

A spokeswoman said officers were also keen to speak to anyone who saw the two cars, which had been sighted leaving the A1 before the crash.

