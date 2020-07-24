Image copyright Daisy Chain Image caption Daisy Chain provides support for families and a "safe place" for children to play

An autism charity say it has seen a "significant increase" in demand for help over the "little understood" effects of lockdown on autistic people.

Daisy Chain, which supports more than 2,500 North East families, said changes to daily life have had a big impact on people who rely on routines.

The charity set up a crisis line which has received more than 1,000 calls, from 800 families.

It said getting back to normality will be "another battle".

April Butterworth, family support manager at Daisy Chain, said many people have been requesting more personalised support to help them cope with the impact of lockdown.

She said: "The lockdown was thrust upon us and it was really difficult with all the changes. The whole world fell into panic. That level of anxiety is how an autistic person can feel every day.

"Over time, these people have built up routines around not leaving the house, around not socialising.

"It's going to be another battle to get them to go back to normality. I think there'll be a number of mental health issues that will be highlighted by this".

Image caption Christian Guerra-Martin, and his 10-year-old son Oliver, and are both on the autistic spectrum

Christian Guerra-Martin, and his 10-year-old son Oliver, live in Hartlepool and are both on the autistic spectrum.

He said: "Being locked down at home put lots of pressure on us.

"I have a very rigid mind and I found the guidelines and the rules very confusing. It felt like they didn't make sense".

Oliver, who attends sessions with Daisy Chain, said he missed the "kind staff" and was looking forward to returning to his "safe space".

The National Autistic Society says the impact of the pandemic accused the government of taking a "broad brush approach" to its social care strategy, with nothing specifically targeted to supporting autistic people.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said research is being commissioned to "understand" the "wider impact" on people with autism.

