More than 1,000 sticklebacks were found dead in a lake near Newton Aycliffe

The deaths of more than 1,000 fish in a lake has sparked a warning about the disposal of hut tub water.

The Environment Agency (EA) believes the school of sticklebacks died in Newton Aycliffe after chlorinated water found its way into the lake.

Hot tub water should go down foul water drains rather than surface water drains, the organisation said.

EA manager Rachael Caldwell said there had been a recent surge in hot tub sales.

The dead fish were reported in West Park Lakes, which is run by Newton Aycliffe Town Council.

The agency said an investigation found the incident was "short lived and localised which led us to believe a pollutant - which was unidentified but suspected to be chlorinated water probably from a hot tub - had been disposed of down the surface water drainage system which has an outlet directly into the lake".

Council works and environment manager Steve Cooper said he was "certain" the contamination was accidental "but obviously it's affected the wildlife".

He said many people were unaware of the separate drain systems.

Ms Caldwell said: "Fowl goes to the sewage treatment works, the surface water drains go straight to lakes and rivers.

"We would like people to stop and check before they put anything down any drain."

