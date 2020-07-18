Image copyright Google Image caption The authority's 50 councillors attended the meeting online

A meeting of Darlington Council had to be halted by the mayor after rival councillors launched a series of bitter personal attacks against each other.

The online meeting was set to discuss major issues including the authority's forecasted £8m post-pandemic deficit.

Instead there were repeated barbed comments about a councillor's day job, an abandoned housebuilding scheme and even the style of a councillor's home.

It was later described as the most ill-tempered meeting its 40 year history.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the row followed Labour group leader councillor Stephen Harker questioning the health and housing portfolio holder, councillor Kevin Nicholson, about how a decision to drop a proposed housing development came about, and asked for his views on the government's Covid-19 testing regime.

Mr Nicholson, an independent member, complained that Labour members were continually quizzing him over the Conservative central government's policies while he focused his energies on improving health and housing in the borough.

'Feelings running high'

He told Mr Harker: "I don't live in a castle on Tower Road like you. I still live in a council house."

After further bitter exchanges, the mayor, councillor Chris McEwan, urged members to "turn the heat down", but Labour members continued to challenge Mr Nicholson.

Mr McEwan then called a recess, saying he was "concerned feelings are running high".

Leader of the council, Heather Scott said: "I have been a councillor since 1976 and I think this is the worst council meeting I have ever sat through."

Mr McEwan said he would call a meeting of the party leaders to find a way to stop the hostilities.