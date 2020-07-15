Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Natalie Jenkins was last seen in Middlesbrough on 10 December

Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a woman who disappeared more than seven months ago have launched a new search.

Natalie Jenkins, from Thornaby on Teesside, was last seen in Middlesbrough on 10 December.

Officers are focusing on gardens in 10 streets near the last confirmed CCTV sighting of the 32-year-old on Park Road South.

A 40-year-old man arrested in April on suspicion of murder is on bail.

A 65-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has also been bailed.

Cleveland Police said it would ask residents in about 1,300 homes for permission to check their front and rear gardens, although officers and a specialist search dog will not enter any properties.

It follows searches of Albert Park and Acklam Steelworks in April.

Image caption CCTV footage showed Ms Jenkins wearing a white hat shortly before midnight on 10 December

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said the force's focus "remains on the area near to Albert Park in central Middlesbrough" and described the operation as "the next step in finding answers for Natalie's family".

Police previously described Ms Jenkins as having "increased vulnerability" due to taking drugs and being a sex worker.

She had walked about five miles (8km) from Thornaby to Middlesbrough on the night she was last seen.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for Ms Jenkins' murder.

