Coronavirus: Middlesbrough doctor photographs front-line staff
A doctor who worked on the front line against Covid-19 has released photographs he took during the pandemic.
Dr Matthew Jones, based at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital, said the pictures showed the "courage" and "commitment" of staff.
The acute medicine doctor took photographs to depict the strain fellow doctors and nurses have been working under since the outbreak spread.
A display can be viewed at the hospital and on an online gallery.
The photographs show colleagues kitted out in full personal protective equipment (PPE).
Dr Jones said he had wanted to document what was happening in the critical care unit following his experiences of working in South Sudan in 2018, where he used photography to understand what it was like working in an rapidly changing environment.
"It gave a means to pause and reflect and find answers, and continues to do so even now," he said.
"I wanted to offer that simple resource to staff in intensive care at James Cook, so they could process events and move forward with a sense of what they had achieved."
He added: "The atmosphere in the intensive care unit was amazing.
"You sensed the strong bonds that existed between them all, a real spirit of care for each other's welfare."
Some of the images he took are on display in the hospital, while others have been shown on a website created with his colleague, intensive care consultant Dr Alex Scott.
Dr Jones said: "I think the photos do a little justice to the stresses and pressure of the environment, but also the immense humanity on display as staff made such an effort to build bonds with the patients despite the obstacles they faced.
"To spend the time they did in personal protective equipment and in such heightened stress and emotion was an incredible effort, and to do so with humour, good spirit and such team spirit even more so."
