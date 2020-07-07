Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Officers found the plants growing inside 12 rooms over four floors of the building

Two men have been charged following a raid on a cannabis farm which contained drugs with an estimated street value of nearly £1m.

Police found 1,200 plants growing in 12 rooms over four floors of a property on High Street, Stockton, on Monday.

Dan Van Nguyen, 47, and Duc Tran, 19, were charged with producing a class B drug and abstracting or using electricity without authority.

They were remanded by Teesside magistrates earlier.

Both men, of no fixed address, will appear at Teesside Crown Court on August 4.

Cleveland Police said the drugs were thought to have an estimated street value of £960,000.