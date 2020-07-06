Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Officers found the plants growing inside 12 rooms over four floors of the building

A cannabis farm containing drugs with an estimated street value of nearly £1m has been uncovered in a raid in Stockton.

Officers uncovered 1,200 plants growing in 12 rooms over four floors of the property on High Street.

Pictures show drug-growing equipment, including lights, installed inside the building .

Two people, aged 19 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and remain in police custody.

Cleveland Police said the plants are thought to have an estimated street value of £960,000.

A spokesperson said: "Today we have confiscated nearly a million pounds worth of drugs from our streets.

"This cannabis farm was clearly organised and highly sophisticated."

The premises has been cordoned off by officers while the investigation continues.