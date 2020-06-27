Image caption Little terns winter in West Africa and migrate to nest in the UK from May to August

An appeal has been issued to help protect a rare colony of seabirds in Hartlepool following several reports of nests being disturbed.

About 90 little terns have returned to Seaton Carew after taking up residency on a stretch of the beach last year.

Part of the area was sealed off, but Hartlepool Council says people continue to enter it despite previous warnings.

The council says some are walking across the site, "disturbing the colony and possibly destroying eggs".

The latest appeal to stay away comes after one was issued in May following reports youngsters were playing football nearby and throwing objects at the birds.

Sarah Scarr, the council's heritage and countryside manager, said: "We recently had an incident where a dog entered the site and caused chaos.

"Dogs should not be in this area and where we find people to be breaching the seasonal beach ban then we won't hesitate to take enforcement action.

"We would urge everyone to respect the site and keep their distance. Adult birds will leave their nests if disturbed, leaving their eggs and chicks vulnerable to the weather and predators."

Little terns winter in West Africa and migrate to nest in the UK from May to August.

They lay their well-camouflaged eggs in shallow scrapes on the beach.

The birds are believed to have moved to Seaton Carew from a breeding site at Crimdon Dene, just north of Hartlepool.

Anyone who witnesses the site being deliberately disturbed or damaged is asked to contact the police.

