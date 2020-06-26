Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Naheed Khan disappeared shortly before becoming a grandmother

A murder investigation into the disappearance of a woman more than two years ago is to be scaled back.

Naheed Khan, 43, from Thornaby, Teesside, was last seen over the 2018 May Bank Holiday weekend.

Police said they have followed thousands of lines of enquiry, including extensive searches and speaking to more than 2,500 people.

Five men were arrested in connection with her disappearance and were subsequently released without charge.

Cleveland Police said that while the investigation remained open it would be moved to a "reactive phase", meaning a reduction in the number of people working on the case. It will be reviewed each year.

'Not being honest'

Ms Khan, who disappeared shortly before becoming a grandmother, last accessed her bank account on 6 May 2018.

Forensic teams searched the area surrounding the cash machine Ms Khan last used

Her last known movements were in central Middlesbrough, around the university, Linthorpe Road and Newport.

Officers have seized and reviewed over 1,500 exhibits and have worked with more than 8,300 statements, reports and documents. Despite searches of a number of areas, Ms Khan's body has not been found.

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow, described the investigation as "extremely complex" and it was a "difficult decision" to scale it back.

"We have done everything we can at this stage, but there are people out there who are not being honest and know what has happened to Naheed," he added.

"I hope that one day they find it within themselves to do the right thing and tell the truth, if not to us, then anonymously through Crimestoppers. We will act on any new information that is given to us and will continue to appeal for information in the media, as we seek to find Naheed."

