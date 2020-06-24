Image caption Tom Urwin said families of students at his school have been hit hard by the coronavirus

A school has suffered a "huge impact" as 40 pupils have been bereaved by coronavirus, its head teacher has said.

Tom Urwin, principal of the Outwood Academy Ormesby in Middlesbrough, said the global outbreak has been "really sad" for his students and staff.

The school, which has about 900 pupils, has set up a bereavment service to support children who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Mr Urwin also said a foodbank set up by staff had sent out more than 300 packs.

"We understand students are vulnerable and unfortunately they suffer from loss," he said.

"We have students who lose people throughout the school year but not to the extent of 40.

"That's a combination of parents, aunties, uncles and grandparents. For 40 to be impacted is just huge and really sad."

Image caption Outwood Academy Ormesby has about 900 pupils

Middlesbrough has had one of the highest infection rates in the country with people in the area having a higher risk of dying from the virus.

Mr Urwin said none of the staff had suffered bereavements but they would have been affected by the students' losses.

"They know that student so well, they care about them, that's why they became a teacher because they love working with students," he said.

The school has 160 vulnerable pupils who have been receiving weekly phone calls, out of which came the idea for the foodbank.

'Fresh start'

Mr Urwin said some parents were struggling after being put on furlough or losing their jobs, so staff set up the scheme.

"They put the donations in the office next to mine and it was like walking through a supermarket," he said.

The school is planning to reopen fully in September with social distancing in place.

"I really hope when September arrives we can ask all students to return," Mr Urwin said.

"It's a fresh start and I just want to see as many pupils back as we possibly can."