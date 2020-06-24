Image caption The mystery dust has coated cars and windows

The source of dust which has covered parts of a Teesside community for almost a year remains a mystery, despite a year-long investigation

The particles have coated cars, windows and businesses in Port Clarence, Stockton.

But the Environment Agency and Stockton Council remain baffled as to where it has come from and have promised further monitoring.

The local MP has branded the lack of answers "an absolute disgrace".

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found "no evidence" last year that the wood dust presented a risk to public health.

Skin complaints

Labour MP for Stockton North Alex Cunningham wanted those responsible for the issue to be held to account.

He added: "It's an absolute disgrace really because this has been going on for a long time now.

"People can say what they like but there's dust covering people's cars, the school and people as well."

Skin complaints and worries about dust getting in the eyes of pupils at High Clarence Primary School sparked demands for action from head teacher Jean Orridge last summer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Ms Orridge confirmed the dust was still a problem which needed to be "fully investigated".

"If that means the Environment Agency needs to locate monitoring equipment on the school site then we would of course support that," she added.

Andrew Turner, from the Environment Agency, said a monitoring unit was installed across the road from the primary school for four months in 2019.

He added this had uncovered "conclusive evidence" that the site was not in breach of air quality standards.

Mr Turner said: "We are proposing to deliver future sampling of the area to accompany the extensive programme from last year.

"This could include the reinstatement of the monitoring unit to be positioned on the primary school site - with ongoing discussions under way between the Environment Agency and Stockton Council."

