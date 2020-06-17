Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alison Danks had not been seen since 23 May

The body of a woman who has been missing for three weeks has been found on a beach, police have said.

Alison Danks, who was also known as Alison Bishop, was last seen in Marske-by-the-Sea, near Redcar, in the early hours of 23 May.

Cleveland Police said a body found on a beach at Grimston in East Yorkshire on Monday was that of the 39-year-old.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a coroner's file is being prepared, the force said.

"Alison's family have been informed and specialist officers will continue to support them," a police spokeswoman said.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time."

