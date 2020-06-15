Image copyright RSPCA Image caption After a 70mph journey in one engine bay, Tatty sought sanctuary in another

A cat has been rescued after climbing into a car engine bay and going on a 70mph trip along a dual carriageway.

Tatty travelled around four miles before the surprised driver stopped at a supermarket in Stockton and heard the six-year-old ginger cat meowing.

When the car stopped, Tatty ran out and into the engine area of another parked car.

He has been returned to his owners after the RSPCA carried out an hour-long rescue.

RSPCA officer Shane Lynn said: "He was well and truly stuck behind the engine of the other car when I arrived but with the car owner's help we managed to disconnect the battery and several electrical components under the bonnet to make just enough room for me to reach him and bring him to safety. The rescue was quite tricky."

"Thankfully, this intrepid cat had no injuries which was quite a surprise.

"It would have been quite hot being stuck in the engine bay of a car at that speed so Tatty was very lucky."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption RSPCA officer Shane Lynn said Tatty's family were delighted with the reunion

Tatty's family became concerned after their pet was missing for an afternoon, as it normally stayed inside or close to the house.

Owner Caroline Ludlam said: "We were very much relieved to have him home and he purred all night.

"We've had a lot of loss in the last few years with two of our dogs and our cat was run over so I didn't think we could handle anything else.

"He's not used to going outside and he's quite a shy cat so he probably just ran and hid under the car.

"We were just so relieved to have him back in one piece."

