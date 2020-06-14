Image copyright Google Image caption The bank was robbed on Friday morning

Two people have been charged in connection with an armed bank robbery.

Barclays Bank in York Road, Hartlepool, was targeted just after 10:00 BST on Friday, Cleveland Police said.

No-one was injured but a "significant amount of cash" was taken, a force spokesperson said.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possession of a Class A drug and possession of an imitation firearm. A second man, aged 49, has been charged with robbery.

A man and woman, both 39, have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The two men charged, who are both from the Hartlepool area, are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.