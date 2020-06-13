Image copyright Google Image caption The bank was robbed on Friday morning

Four people have been arrested after an armed robbery at a bank.

Barclays Bank in York Road in Hartlepool was targeted just after 10:00 BST on Friday, Cleveland Police said.

No-one had been injured during the robbery but a "significant amount of cash" was taken, a force spokesperson said.

Three men, aged 39, 42 and 49, and 39-year-old woman, all from Hartlepool area, are still in custody.

A fourth man in his 20s was arrested but later released without charge.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.