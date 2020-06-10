Image copyright Google Image caption Richard Swinnerton has resigned from his job at St Clare's Catholic Primary School

A deputy headteacher at a primary school has been charged with possessing child abuse images.

Richard Swinnerton, of Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough, faces three counts, relating to category A, the most severe, and categories B and C.

The 30-year-old, who has resigned from his job at St Clare's Catholic Primary School in Middlesbrough, will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 10 July.

The charges do not relate to his work at the school, its headteacher said.

Elizabeth Eddies added it was "deeply upsetting news for everybody involved with St Clare's".

There is no evidence to suggest any of the alleged images were made at the school and there are no allegations Mr Swinnerton committed physical abuse, the National Crime Agency said.

