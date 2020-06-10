Image copyright Google Image caption Skerne Park Academy is part of the Coleridge Centre complex in Darlington

A primary school which closed when a pupil and their parents tested positive for the coronavirus has reopened.

Skerne Park Academy in Darlington, which currently has 57 pupils, closed two weeks ago.

A school spokesman said no other pupils or staff showed any sign of having the virus, while the pupil's father was unaffected and mother had "only minor symptoms".

Head teacher Kate Chisholm said it was "lovely" to be open again.

She said: "I'm delighted to be feeling like a teacher again. Although it's different, there's a really positive atmosphere.

'Understandably nervous'

"None of the staff or other children have been infected so it shows that our safety procedures and social distancing has worked.

"All of the staff are working and have devised a really engaging and interesting curriculum for the children."

The pupils are staying in "friendship groups" of up to 10, following government advice that they can play together while outside, but maintain the 2m distancing rule while inside.

Drop-off and pick-up times are being staggered to ensure social distancing.

"Some parents are understandably still a bit nervous about their children returning but we are doing our best to reassure them and build up the numbers," Miss Chisholm said.

"The children are clearly loving being back, and I can't wait for the day when we can have them all in school again."

