Image copyright NRNLI/Dave Cocks Image caption The man was fishing at South Gare when he was swept into the sea

An angler died when he was swept into rough seas, the RNLI has said.

The 46-year-old man was fishing from the shore at South Gare lighthouse near Redcar when he was washed into the water at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.

The RNLI's Redcar lifeboat pulled him from the sea but he was declared dead at the scene.

Cleveland Police said the man's family had been informed and they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Image copyright Sian Williams Image caption The South Gare area is popular with anglers

Dave Cocks, of Redcar RNLI, said: "This was a terrible accident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved.

"The South Gare has been a popular fishing spot for many years. Those who fish there know that rough seas attract the fish.

"The recent strong winds coupled with spring tides mean the sea has been particularly rough over the past few days."

Mr Cocks urged anyone planning to go to the coast in rough weather to "consider the dangers".

"If you find yourself in the water, our advice is lay on your back and spread your arms and legs until the effects of cold water shock have passed," he added.

Image copyright Adrian Don/RNLI Image caption Six people were escorted off the pier in Tynemouth amid breaking waves

Elsewhere on Sunday, six men were escorted from the end of the pier in Tynemouth at about 17:30 amid fears they could be washed away.

Their route back to land was cut off by waves breaking over the pier and a change in wind could have seen large waves crashing over them, RNLI Tynemouth spokesman Adrian Don said.

The group were escorted back through a tunnel in the wall and Northumbria Police said they were given "relevant advice".

