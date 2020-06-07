Image caption Little terns winter in West Africa and migrate to nest in the UK from May to August

A rare colony of seabirds has taken up residency on a Teesside beach.

The colony of little terns surprised bird-watchers and sunbathers by setting up home on a stretch of Seaton Carew beach last year.

Now they have returned and Hartlepool Council has sealed off part of the beach to protect the colony.

It is estimated there are about 60 pairs of birds nesting in the area, double the number from last year.

Image caption The birds lay their well-camouflaged eggs in shallow scrapes in the sand

A spokeswoman for the council said: "This year the colony has more than doubled in size. We think around 120 birds this year.

"We would urge people to respect the site and keep their distance. Adult birds will leave their nests if disturbed, leaving their eggs and chicks vulnerable to the weather and predators."

Little terns winter in West Africa and migrate thousands of miles to nest in the UK from May to August.

They lay their well-camouflaged eggs in shallow scrapes in the sand.

The birds are believed to have moved to Seaton Carew from a breeding site at Crimdon Dene, just north of Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council said enforcement staff are patrolling the area to enforce a dog-exclusion zone.