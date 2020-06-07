Image caption The event was held near the Mima Institute of Modern Art

Hundreds of people have gathered in Middlesbrough to demonstrate against racism.

The event in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign was held near the Mima Institute of Modern Art.

Activists who took part kneeled for a few minutes before dispersing.

It followed similar demonstrations in the UK to remember African-American George Floyd who died when a white policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis.

Image caption Crowds carried home-made placards

Shingure Nyamugure, who took part in the demonstration in Middlesbrough, said: "It was overwhelming to see the volume of people who turned up."

Crowds carried home-made placards reading Black Lives Matter, The System is Broken and Enough is Enough.