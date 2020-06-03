Image copyright OPCC Image caption Lisa Oldroyd has a "proven track record" of working within communities, the PCC's Office said

A job working as an aide for a police chief which sparked a war of words when it was advertised has been filled.

Lisa Oldroyd started in her £60,000 post as assistant chief executive to Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger earlier this week.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen described it as "jobs for the boys" when the position was advertised.

Mr Coppinger responded by labelling that comment "sexist".

Mr Houchen, a Conservative, said the role was a further expansion of "bureaucracy and middle management" in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the full-time post was not a new one.

That led to Mr Coppinger, of Labour, pointing to analysis showing staff salaries at the Tees Valley Combined Authority had risen by from £1.39m in 2016/17 to £3.9m in this financial year.

Mrs Oldroyd has 18 years' experience working in crime and community safety, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Image caption Barry Coppinger (left) and Ben Houchen criticised each other when the role was advertised

Simon Dennis, chief executive officer for the PCC's Office, said the recruitment process had been "full" and "open" with candidates from a range of backgrounds applying.

He added Mrs Oldroyd had a "proven track record" of working within communities including the development of the UK's first heroin-assisted treatment scheme in Middlesbrough.

