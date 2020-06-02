Image caption Adrian Roberts said the investigation against him brought his career to 'an unhappy close'

A criminal investigation into a suspended police chief has found no evidence of offences being committed.

Adrian Roberts was suspended from his role as Cleveland Police's assistant chief constable in April 2019 amid undisclosed allegations.

After investigating, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said Mr Roberts faces "no further action".

Mr Roberts said the "unfounded allegations" meant his 33-year career was brought to a "most unhappy close".

Cleveland Police said Mr Roberts' suspension has been lifted but the Chief Police Officers Staff Association (CPOSA) said he is considering his future.

Mr Roberts said: "I would like to thank my family, friends and colleagues who have kept faith in and stood by me during this difficult period.

"On the basis of what amounted to unfounded allegations, I have suffered the indignity of more than 12 months under rigorous criminal investigation.

"The impact on my family has been immense, our lives have been put on hold and, in practical terms, my career of nearly 33 years public service in policing brought towards a most unhappy close.

"Having fully cooperated with the investigation from the outset, I am naturally relieved to receive the inevitable, independent confirmation that I am innocent of any crime, and now need to concentrate on rebuilding my life."

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "In April 2019, a decision was taken to suspend [Mr Roberts] pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

"That investigation, conducted by the National Crime Agency, has now ended and we have been informed that no evidence was found to suggest that any criminal offences had been committed in relation to the allegations made and that [Mr Roberts] will face no further action."

