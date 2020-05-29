Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Natalie Jenkins disappeared in December

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who has not been seen since December has been released by police with no further action.

Natalie Jenkins, 32, from Thornaby, near Stockton-on-Tees, was last seen on 10 December in Middlesbrough.

Two men, aged 40 and 66, were arrested on suspicion of murder and a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The 66-year-old man has since been released and the other two bailed.

Cleveland Police has searched Ms Jenkins' home and properties and a park in Middlesbrough as part of the investigation into her disappearance.

Image caption Ms Jenkins walked about five miles (8km) from Thornaby to Middlesbrough on the night she was last seen

Officers said she had "increased vulnerability" due to taking drugs and being a sex worker.

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said her family "have shown such strength in the face of their harrowing ordeal".

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

