Natalie Jenkins murder: Man released without charge
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who has not been seen since December has been released by police with no further action.
Natalie Jenkins, 32, from Thornaby, near Stockton-on-Tees, was last seen on 10 December in Middlesbrough.
Two men, aged 40 and 66, were arrested on suspicion of murder and a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
The 66-year-old man has since been released and the other two bailed.
Cleveland Police has searched Ms Jenkins' home and properties and a park in Middlesbrough as part of the investigation into her disappearance.
Officers said she had "increased vulnerability" due to taking drugs and being a sex worker.
Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said her family "have shown such strength in the face of their harrowing ordeal".
Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.
