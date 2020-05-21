Image copyright North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust Image caption Doctors twice thought Anthony Seery was death's door and also feared if he did survive he could be brain damaged

A lorry driver has returned home after spending three weeks in a coma with coronavirus on what doctors thought was his death bed.

Medical experts were so sure Anthony Seery would die, his wife Joyce was twice told she could visit him in hospital to say goodbye.

But the 58-year-old recovered and is now home in Billingham, Co Durham.

He praised NHS staff and sent them knitted dolls and 15 bottles of Prosecco as a thank you.

Mr Seery collapsed at home one evening in April and was rushed into the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton with dangerously low oxygen levels.

The following morning, Mrs Seery was called by doctors who said her husband was "not going to make it".

"It was horrendous," she said, adding: "I was pacing up and down waiting for the phone to ring again, but also not wanting it to ring as I didn't want to hear what they might have to say."

Image copyright Anthony Seery Image caption Anthony and Joyce Seery have been together for 16 years and married for eight

Before she could get to hospital, his low oxygen levels started to improve and he was getting better.

But several days later she got another call saying "he is going" and would she want to go to the hospital and, while wearing protective equipment, hold his hand.

"Straight away I said yes and they said they would call me back with more information, but they never did," Mrs Seery said.

"I didn't know it but he was picking up then. I was just clock-watching wondering if he was still here."

After three weeks, Mr Seery was squeezing doctors' hands and soon he was awake again.

Image copyright Anthony Seery Image caption Anthony Seery is recovering at home in Billingham

He spent five weeks in hospital before returning home, where he has set about re-building his withered leg muscles and restoring the three stone in weight he lost.

"I've got my appetite back, although food still tastes a bit metallic," he said.

"I'm fine. I'm headstrong and am planning to take my wife to Scotland once the lockdown is lifted so it's something good to look forward to."

Mr Seery, who delivers new cars around the country, said he could have picked the virus up from anywhere.

