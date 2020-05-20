Image copyright Google Image caption The play area at Rossmere Park is one of those which have been taped off

People have been urged to respect Covid-19 restrictions after reports of taped-off children's play areas in Hartlepool being used.

Tape cordons were removed at play areas in several parts of the town, including Seaton Carew, Rossmere Park and Oxford Road, Hartlepool Borough Council said.

It said parents should know where children were at all times and ensure correct measures were followed.

Social distancing rules in public places should be observed, it added.

Earlier this week the council re-opened tennis courts, multi-use games areas and basketball courts in several areas and calls have been made for the facilities to be used responsibly.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said council chiefs said there had already been issues with increasing numbers of young people gathering together, while anti-social behaviour continues to be a problem at Summerhill Country Park.

Council leader Shane Moore said: "Statistics currently show that the virus still poses a very real threat in Hartlepool, so our message to local people is simple - why take the risk?

"It is vital that we all do whatever we can to stay safe.

"We would urge people to respect the closure of children's play areas and, where they do venture outdoors, to follow the rules on public gatherings and social distancing at all times."