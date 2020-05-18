James Stokoe death: Man charged with murder
- 18 May 2020
A man has been charged with the murder of a 40-year-old Teesside man.
James Stokoe was found seriously injured in a BMW on Trenchard Avenue in Thornaby on Friday afternoon. He died at the scene.
A 33-year-old man will appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Mr Stokoe's family said he was a "wonderfully kind and gentle person" and a "treasured friend" to many.