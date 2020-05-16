Tees

Man dies after being found injured in car in Thornaby

  • 16 May 2020

A man has died after being found being seriously injured in a car in Thornaby.

Police said he had "significant" injuries as a result of being attacked and was pronounced dead at the scene in Trenchard Avenue at 14:20 BST on Friday.

The man, in his 40s, was in a silver BMW.

Cleveland Police appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam and CCTV footage to contact them.

