Dr Poornima Nair was "so caring", her colleagues said

A doctor who died after contracting coronavirus had her heart "with the NHS and her patients", a colleague said.

Poornima Nair, a GP at the Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, had been on life support since 27 March having been taken ill two weeks earlier.

The 56-year-old was not thought to have had any underlying health issues.

Practice manager Sarah Westgarth described her as "positive, encouraging and so caring".

"It's quite unbelievable that seven weeks down the line, as a practice we are having to mourn the death of someone who is so important to us and a real focal point of the surgery.

"I really feel for her family - her mum, husband and son.

"Her heart was with the NHS and what she could do to help her patients and the staff. She'll be so missed."

After showing symptoms of Covid-19, Dr Nair was admitted to the University Hospital of North Tees Hospital, in Stockton, on 20 March.

