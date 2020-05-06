Image caption The trial reopening will start on Friday

Parks in Middlesbrough are to be reopened on a trial basis after being closed for much of the lockdown period.

They had remained shut despite government advice after a report claimed the town was the "riskiest" in the country for coronavirus.

Mayor Andy Preston said it was the right time to open them as new Covid-19 infections "appear to be levelling off locally".

He warned that if people's health was at risk they would be closed again.

A report published by the Centre For Progressive Policy in April created a "risk index" which claimed people in Middlesbrough had the highest chance of dying from the disease.

Mr Preston said: "The parks were closed after major episodes of bad and risky behaviour put innocent children and adults at risk.

"I'm confident the closure of the parks has saved the lives of Middlesbrough people and now believe the time is right to reopen the parks, with more council staff available to support police in ensuring rules are adhered to."

He added: "This is about exercise only, life isn't returning to normal - this isn't about picnics and sunbathing."

The parks will be open between 08:00 and 17:00, from Friday.

Street wardens will be in Stewart Park, Albert Park and Thorntree Park to remind people of social distancing measures.

The large car park at Stewart Park will remain closed to deter people from making unnecessary journeys and people won't be able to use playgrounds or benches.