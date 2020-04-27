Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Natalie Jenkins had a "difficult lifestyle", police said

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Teesside.

Natalie Jenkins, 32, from Thornaby, near Stockton-on-Tees, was reported missing in December.

Two men, aged 40 and 66, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Cleveland Police said the arrests were "a significant step forward".

Properties in the Middlesbrough area were also being searched, the force said.

Detectives last month released CCTV images of Ms Jenkins' last known sighting in Middlesbrough.

Footage showed her wearing a white hat on Park Road South shortly before midnight on 10 December, having walked from Thornaby to Middlesbrough earlier that evening.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Ms Jenkins walked about five miles (8km) from Thornaby to Middlesbrough on the night she was last seen

Officers said she had "increased vulnerability" due to taking drugs and being a sex worker.

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said her family "have shown such strength in the face of their harrowing ordeal".

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

