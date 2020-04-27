Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Jonathan Clayton carried out sexual assaults on pupils aged as young as seven

A supply teacher has been jailed for eight and a half years for sexually assaulting his pupils.

Jonathan Clayton, 27, from Stockton, was found guilty of 13 sexual assaults on six girls, aged seven to 11, at a North Yorkshire primary school.

He claimed he had only hugged them, helped them to get dressed - even though they could do it themselves - and let them sit on his knee.

At Teesside Crown Court, he was also banned from contacting his victims.

The indefinite sexual harm prevention order also prohibits any contact with girls under 18 or living or staying with under-18s. He was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Allegation 'withheld'

Clayton had claimed there was nothing sexual about his actions, which took place over a six-week period in 2019.

He had faced a similar allegation involving a pupil at a previous school he was teaching at in 2017, although charges were dropped.

The head of the North Yorkshire school, which cannot be named, told the court they had no idea about his past.

Supply teacher firm Vision for Education said information about the first allegation was "withheld", and that school in question - where Clayton worked between 2016 and 2017 - had recommended him.

A spokeswoman said "all of the statutory checks relating to the candidate were clear" and added Clayton was suspended when the most recent allegations came to light.

Richard Crane, Durham County Council's head of education and skills, said that after the first claim of abuse was made "appropriate steps were taken by the school and relevant agencies were informed".

Det Con Gillian Gowling, from North Yorkshire Police, said Clayton had "abused the trust of young girls in his care and took advantage of his position as their primary school teacher".

The NSPCC added the pupils' "bravery has helped to expose Clayton as a predator".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.