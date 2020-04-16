Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption A street warden saw the blaze and alerted police

A police van was destroyed after being set alight in a "disgusting attack" on Teesside.

Cleveland Police said the vehicle was targeted on Doxford Walk, Middlesbrough, shortly after 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

Assistant chief constable Steve Graham said he was "shocked... someone or a group would stoop this low".

No-one was injured as the officers working from the vehicle were at a nearby address when the fire started.

Mr Graham added he "cannot fathom" why anyone would set the van ablaze.

"This is a shocking and disgusting attack on an emergency services vehicle, which now has to be taken off the road, impacting the service we provide to the public and at a cost of thousands to the public purse," he said.

"Our officers and staff are all leaving their families to deliver a service on the frontline during these unprecedented times.

"They are just as concerned as everyone else about what is happening, and are having to adapt to changes in their home and working lives as key workers."

