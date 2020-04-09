Image copyright Google Image caption Residents showing symptoms are being isolated and staff are being protected, Stanley Park care home said

Four residents at a County Durham care home have died, and a number of others are ill with coronavirus symptoms.

Residents at Stanley Park in Stanley who are showing symptoms are being isolated and staff have protective equipment, said the home.

It is not known exactly how many are ill at the site, which houses 72 people.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has been approached for comment.

Three people died recently, and another person died in late March, said a spokesperson for the home.

All four had coronavirus symptoms but had not been tested.

Care UK's regional director Karen Morrison said: "I am very sad to report the deaths of four residents from our Stanley Park care home with symptoms that might suggest coronavirus.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the team members at this home who have worked so hard to care for these and other residents."

Ms Morrison said residents showing symptoms were being treated with a "barrier nursing" technique.

She added: "This enables us to deliver the care they need while helping protect colleagues and other residents from possible infection."