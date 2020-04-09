Image caption The man was found injured in Stockton on Friday night

Three more people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 42-year-old man on Teesside.

He was found injured on Smith Street, Stockton, on Friday and died at the town's University Hospital of North Tees on Sunday.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested by Cleveland Police.

It follows the arrest of three men, aged 20, 26 and 28, earlier in the week.

All five men have been released while investigations continue. The woman remains in custody, police said.

Officers have not revealed what injuries the man suffered.