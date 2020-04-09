Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Serpentine Gardens

Two men who backed a truck into the front of a property and set it on fire are being sought by Cleveland Police.

The householder in Serpentine Gardens, Hartlepool, was watching TV on Tuesday evening when he heard a loud bang and an explosion.

He saw black smoke billowing from the front of flatbed truck and two balaclava-clad men running to another vehicle, which then drove off.

No-one was hurt but there substantial structural damage to the property,

The truck is described as a white Ford flatbed with a cage on the back. The men, who escaped in a light-coloured vehicle, were wearing black clothing and balaclavas.

Anyone with information about the incident at about 19:45 BST is asked to contact Cleveland Police.