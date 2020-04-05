Stockton man dies after being found hurt in street
5 April 2020
A man has died after being found hurt on a street on Teesside.
The 42-year-old was found on Smith Street, in Stockton, at 22:45 BST on Friday.
He died the following day at University Hospital of North Tees.
Cleveland Police said inquiries are under way to determine how he came to suffer "serious injuries". The force has appealed for witnesses to the incident and anyone with information to come forward.