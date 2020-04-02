Image copyright Google Image caption The van was tracked to Keithwood Close in Middlesbrough

An Amazon delivery van that was stolen from a driver was found within 10 minutes, police have said.

The driver had his keys "forcefully taken from him" on Marton Road in Middlesbrough at 15:20 BST on Wednesday, Cleveland Police said.

His vehicle was tracked to Keithwood Close within 10 minutes, a force spokeswoman said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft and is in police custody.

The van was recovered as well as some parcels, the spokeswoman added.

Police are appealing for information including CCTV or dashcam footage of the van around the time of the robbery.

