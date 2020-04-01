Middlesbrough woman charged with newborn baby's murder
A woman has been charged with the murder of a newborn baby.
Cleveland Police launched a murder investigation in October after the boy died in the Teessville area of Middlesbrough.
A 24-year-old woman from Teessville is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court in Middlesbrough later, a police spokeswoman said.
No further details such as the cause of the boy's death have been revealed by police.
