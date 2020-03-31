Image copyright Google Image caption The men are due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court later

Two men have been charged with burgling the home of a nurse while she was treating patients with coronavirus.

Durham Police had issued an appeal warning her unwashed uniform was among items stolen during a burglary of her house and car in Darlington in the early hours of Saturday.

Two men aged 30 and 28 from Darlington are accused of burglary and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

They will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court via video link.

Also stolen were a bike, laptop and guitar.

