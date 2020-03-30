Image copyright Google Image caption The nurse had been working at Darlington Memorial Hospital

The uniform of a nurse who had been working on a coronavirus ward has been stolen in a burglary.

A thief struck at the nurse's home on Neville Road in Darlington on Saturday, stealing a bike, laptop and guitar.

They also took a plastic biobag containing the nurse's uniform, which had not been washed since a shift at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

Durham Police said anyone who touched the uniform could be "at risk of contracting the coronavirus".

It is not yet known how long the coronavirus lasts on clothes.

Det Con Stewart Walker said: "Any person who comes into contact with the nurse's uniform is potentially at risk of contracting the coronavirus, and for the safety of both the offender themselves and the wider community, I would strongly urge them to come forward immediately."

The burglary took place between midnight and 05:30 GMT.

Stolen items included a white Cannondale road bike, clothing, a laptop, electric guitar, and motorbike leathers and helmet.

